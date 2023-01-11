Troubled Agape Boarding School to Shutter For Good After Abuse Claims
‘CHRISTIAN TORTURE COMPOUND’
Agapé Boarding School, a Missouri facility for troubled teenagers, will cease operations for good. According to news reports, the school’s director said the decision was “voluntary” and “due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys.” The closure follows some alumni’s years-long push to shut down the school. It also comes after the arrests of several former employees, and multiple lawsuits filed by former students alleging physical and sexual abuse. Last year, The Daily Beast delved into the stories of ex-pupils, who described the Stockton campus as a “cult” and “Christian Torture Compound.”
One such former student, Josh Bradney, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that he was in a “world of emotions” over the news. “It’s been 8, 9 years of Agapé constantly haunting me. Knowing that kids are safe, it’s a relief. I can finally sleep at night,” said Bradney, who claims staff and older students abused him for years. Bradney was 12 when his parents sent him to Agapé and among the youngest and most vulnerable students. He says he’ll now focus on drawing attention to other allegedly abusive schools in Missouri and beyond. “The fight isn’t over,” Bradney said. “The process of healing can start, but we’ll still fight to keep kids safe.”