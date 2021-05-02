Troubled Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead at 42
LIVE FAST DIE YOUNG
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure passed away at the age of 42 on Sunday, according to family members. McClure, who last raced in 2006, had ended his career due to health issues. The Virginia native had experienced multiple concussions, which left him suffering neurological symptoms like headaches, nausea, and depression. In recent years, McClure had suffered from kidney problems. He was diagnosed with acute renal failure in 2013 and announced in 2019 that he was being treated for double kidney failure. Last October, McClure pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his wife, Miranda McClure, who said he beat and choked her in front of their young children. Eric McClure had been sentenced to 12 months of probation, as well as substance abuse counseling. In a statement, his family thanked “everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.” While no cause of death was given, officials say his body was transported to Roanoke for an autopsy.