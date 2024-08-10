Trove of Project 2025 Videos Contain Trump Admin Officials

ProPublica has unveiled nearly 14 hours of training videos intended to compliment Project 2025 on how a Republican administration can “be ready on day one,” to implement the Heritage Foundation’s conservative agenda and nearly every video has a Trump administration official in it.

The never-before-seen trove of content covers everything from how to “eradicate climate change references from absolutely everywhere” to skirting Freedom of Information Act requests by only communicating verbally.

The videos are chock-full of former Trump administration officials, including acting Attorney General Katie Sullivan who appears in a video on how to “excise,” “the noxious tenets of critical race theory and gender ideology... from curriculum in every single public school in this country.”

Roger Severino, who served as director of the Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Trump administration appears alongside Erin Walsh, who helped the Trump transition team staff at the State Department, appearing in a video about appointments and policymaking.

“You have to be always anticipating what the left is going to do to try to throw sand in the gears and trip you up and block your rule,” Severino said in the video.

Spencer Chretien, who served as a Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of Presidential Personnel in the Trump administration, hosts a video about the federal workforce.

Ed Corrigan, who was the Director of Domestic Policy Appointments for the 2016 Trump transition team, appears alongside Rick Dearborn, the executive director of the Trump transition team and a 2016 Trump campaign official, in a video on presidential transitions.

In another video with Alexei Woltornist, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, on working with the media, Woltornist advises appointees to “work with conservative media outlets.”

“The American people who vote for a conservative presidential administration, they’re not reading The New York Times, they’re not reading The Washington Post,” Woltornist added. “To the contrary, if those outlets publish something, they’re going to assume it’s false.”

“As our campaign leadership and President Trump have repeatedly stated, Agenda 47 is the only official policy agenda from our campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told ProPublica in a statement.

Trump has previously claimed he has “no idea who is behind” Project 2025 and that he doesn’t “know what the hell it is.”

The Heritage Foundation did not return ProPublica’s request for comment.