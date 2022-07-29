7-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KHOU
A 7-year-old boy was reported missing from a Texas home early Thursday—and was then discovered dead in a washing machine in the garage. Police have not released a cause of death for Troy Koehler, a former foster child who was adopted by a Spring couple in 2019. It’s not clear if there was water in the top-loading machine when the child was found. Asked whether it appeared to be an accident, a police spokesman told reporters, “It’s just too early...We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out.”