Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Disaster
Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, has resigned more than week after the disastrous Iowa caucuses. “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” Price said in a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee, according to The Des Moines Register. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.” Price is reportedly an Iowa native who worked as the political director of Barak Obama and Hillary Clinton’s Iowa campaigns. He also served as the state party’s executive director before being elected chairman in 2017 and re-elected in 2018.
While 100 percent of the votes in Iowa have been counted, there were reports of inconsistencies after a botched app caused a significant delay in the results being released. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeig and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in first and second place, respectively, but both campaigns have since called for a partial recanvass. Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez also called for a recanvass.