Capitol Rioter Who Boasted About Attacking a Cop Pleads Guilty
Troy Sargent, of Massachusetts, once boasted on social media about hitting cops during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But on Monday, he admitted to the assault in a more humble fashion, pleading guilty to six charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law makers. According to an FBI affidavit, Sargent was caught hitting a law enforcement officer protecting the Capitol on body-camera footage, before going in for a second swing less than one minute later. The 38-year-old then sent a social media message about the incident: “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop.” Sargent, who was arrested in March of last year, faces a minimum of eight years in prison and will be sentenced in October.