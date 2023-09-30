Multiple Fatalities After Truck Crash Triggers Ammonia Leak
EVACUATIONS
Evacuations in Effingham County, Illinois have continued into Saturday morning after a semi-truck crashed and leaked anhydrous ammonia Friday night. The area surrounding the crash was evacuated, multiple fatalities were confirmed and at least five people were taken to a nearby hospital. So far, there is no indication of when residents can return to their homes. High levels of ammonia can cause lung damage and be fatal. Ammonia also burns the skin, mouth, throat, lungs and eyes. Overnight, part of the accident was cleaned up, which slowed but did not stop the ammonia leakage. Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns says the crash has caused “terribly dangerous air conditions.” “I am sorry to say that we do have multiple fatalities,” Kuhns said. “And I’m sorry to say I don’t have that exact number for you.”