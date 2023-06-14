Truck Driver’s Cause of Death in Philly Overpass Collapse Revealed
‘A GOOD DAD’
A truck driver whose remains were retrieved from the rubble after his vehicle caught fire under a section of an Interstate 95 overpass in Philadelphia on Sunday died from blunt trauma to the head, inhalation and thermal injuries, the local medical examiner revealed Tuesday night. His death was ruled an accident. The driver was previously identified as Nathan Moody, a 53-year-old whose family said had more than 10 years of trucking experience. “He wanted to raise his girl to know what a good Dad was, to know what a hardworking Dad was,” Issac Moody told Fox 29 Philadelphia. “He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he damn-sure didn’t use any drugs.” Moody had been driving a tanker truck that was carrying around 8,500 gallons of gasoline when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exit the interstate, officials said. Fire from the subsequent explosion caused an elevated section of the road to collapse. No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash.