Police Investigate After Truck Drives Into Roe Protesters in Iowa
Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are investigating after a protest against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade appeared to turn violent late Friday. Witnesses said a truck driver plowed into demonstrators as they crossed a street during the demonstration, HuffPost reports. “These women see him coming and a bunch of people put their hands out to stop him. And he just keeps going,” said writer Lyz Lenz, who said she watched the incident unfold. Video taken by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker showed at least two women directly in front of the truck as it drove into them, both with their hands out—although the video did not show the moments preceding that. One woman was hospitalized after her foot was run over, according to the report. Cedar Rapids Police have been informed of the incident and are currently investigating, City Councilwoman Ashley Vanorny told HuffPost.