Trucker Who Drove Into Minneapolis Protesters Released Without Charges
A truck driver who drove his 18-wheeler into a massive crowd of protesters in Minneapolis over the weekend has been released from jail without charges. Bogdan Vechirko spent two days in the Hennepin County jail after police took him into custody following the nearly deadly incident on the 35W Bridge on Sunday. Widely shared video from that day showed the empty tanker truck narrowly missing dozens of demonstrators marching on the bridge to protest George Floyd’s death in police custody. Vechirko, who was roughed up by some protesters after his truck came to a stop, told officials he didn’t intend to harm the protesters but had “panicked.” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement Tuesday that although no charges have yet been filed against Vechirko, the investigation is ongoing. “Investigators are in the process of gathering additional information and answers to aid in the charging decision,” the statement said.