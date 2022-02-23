Truckers Heading to Washington D.C. Want ‘Justice’ for Rioter Ashli Babbitt
COPYCAT CONVOY
Truckers from Scranton, Pennsylvania who are planning to roll into Washington, D.C. on Wednesday say they’ll call for “justice” for Ashli Babbitt, who died during the Jan. 6 insurrection, in addition to other grievances. “We are going to let our voices be heard,” organizer Bob Bolus told PennLive.com, as he listed a number of issues they are protesting over, including foreign oil imports, COVID restrictions and critical race theory. “You are not taking any more of our rights away. You are giving rights to illegals. It’s ok for them to do but not us as American citizens. We want the pipeline put back into service. We want fuel back in our country. We want to go back to where we were before instead of giving the rights to foreign countries to put the screws to us because they are feathering their own nests.” It is unclear how many truckers will join the protest convoy.