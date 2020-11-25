Trudeau Ends Prank Call After Fake Greta Thunberg Asks to Meet Terrance and Phillip
BLAME CANADA
Justin Trudeau has become the latest in the long list of global figures to fall for a prank call from Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus. This time, the pair managed to get through to the Canadian prime minister by pretending to be teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The call, which was made in January but not released until this week, sees the fake Greta discuss the world’s problems and what she would like Trudeau to do to help. After 10 minutes, Trudeau finally cottoned on after the fake Greta asked if he could set up a meeting between her and South Park characters Terrance and Phillip. “Wait, Terrance and Phillip, were they not in South Park?” the prime minister asks. “I don’t personally know them. I believe they are South Park parodies of Canadians.”