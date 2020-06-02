WATCH: Trudeau Pauses for 22 Seconds Before Commenting on Trump’s Handling of Protests

Read it at Twitter
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a lengthy pause Tuesday afternoon after being asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests sweeping the United States. After 22 seconds, Trudeau finally replied, saying, “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States. It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen.” He went on to say that Canadians must also recognize that Canada also has systemic discrimination to address. He did not directly comment on Trump’s actions.
Canada has seen protests not unlike those occurring in the United States since George Floyd’s death. Protests have cropped up in cities like Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, according to The Globe and Mail.