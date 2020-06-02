CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    WATCH: Trudeau Pauses for 22 Seconds Before Commenting on Trump’s Handling of Protests

    LOSS FOR WORDS

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Dave Chan/Getty

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a lengthy pause Tuesday afternoon after being asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests sweeping the United States. After 22 seconds, Trudeau finally replied, saying, “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States. It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen.” He went on to say that Canadians must also recognize that Canada also has systemic discrimination to address. He did not directly comment on Trump’s actions.

    Canada has seen protests not unlike those occurring in the United States since George Floyd’s death. Protests have cropped up in cities like Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, according to The Globe and Mail.

    Read it at Twitter