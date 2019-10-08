CHEAT SHEET
Trudeau Rival Ridicules Him for Blackface Revelations in Key TV Election Debate
Canada’s main opposition leader repeatedly attacked Justin Trudeau on Monday night for a string of photos and videos that resurfaced last month showing the now prime minister in blackface. Polls show Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives have a chance of defeating Trudeau’s Liberals after his campaign suffered from the shocking images. “He can’t even remember how many times he put blackface on, because the fact of the matter is he’s always wearing a mask,” said Scheer. “Mr. Trudeau, you are a phony and you are a fraud and you do not deserve to govern this country.” Trudeau then accused Scheer of planning tax cuts for millionaires and harboring an extreme right-wing agenda. Monday’s TV debate is the only one held in English, spoken by two-thirds of Canada’s population, and has traditionally been seen as an important event on the road to the election.