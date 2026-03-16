True Cost of Trump’s Rule Revealed as Tourists Snub U.S.

Rents are finally easing in parts of the South and Mountain West. Austin, Texas, saw the largest drop, with median rent down nearly 6 percent from a year ago. Rent prices in San Antonio, New Orleans, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, and Salt Lake City also fell between 2 and 5 percent. Meanwhile, some cities are seeing the opposite: rents climbed 5 percent in Virginia Beach, Virginia and California’s Bay Area; 4 percent in Chicago; and 3 percent in St. Louis, where construction is constrained by space and zoning. Nationally, the median rent for new leases is down 1.5 percent from last year but still sits about 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels at $1,400 a month, according to Apartment List. A Harvard report shows a record number of renters spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities. It comes as soaring housing costs are pushing homeownership further out of reach. In 2025, first-time buyers were a record high of 40 years old on average, while the typical homebuyer across all age groups was 59, according to the National Association of Realtors.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1The Cities Where Rent Prices Are Finally DroppingFINALLY SOME RELIEFRents are dropping in some areas, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
- 2Lost Village Unearthed After Hundreds of YearsTHIS AIN’T ATLANTISThey had initially been looking in the wrong place.
Shop with ScoutedThis At-Home Sleep Test Can Help Reveal Hidden Sleep ApneaSLEEP SCANThe CPAP At Home Sleep Test is convenient, easy to use, and might lead to the bedroom upgrade your relationship deserves.
- 3True Cost of Trump's Rule Revealed as Tourists Snub U.S.TRUMP DUMPThe U.S. has been receiving roughly 4.2 million fewer visitors from Canada than in 2024.
- 4Firefighters Respond as Smoke Billows From Passenger’s VapeFLIGHT FIRE SCAREThe flight was met with firefighters after smoke was seen coming from a passenger’s vape on board.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Tiger Woods’ Son Finishes Golf Tournament Dead LastAPPLE FALLS FARHe finished behind 35 other golfers.
- 6‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Brian’s Song’ Star Dies at 83LEGENDARY CAREERThe actress is survived by her two daughters.
- 7Nepo Baby Returns to U.S. Just in Time for OscarsSTATESIDEThe star’s son was stuck after he forgot to bring his U.S. passport while traveling internationally.
- 8Train Frontman Credits Therapist for Hit 2000s Song'CALLING ALL ANGELS'The band’s 2003 hit was inspired by an unusual source.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 9Best Selling Adaptation Scores Big on at the Box OfficeTHIRD TIME'S THE CHARMThe famed author gets her third box office hit in three years in a row.
- 10Never Before Seen Photo of Princess Diana Shared by SonFOREVER LOVED“Remembering my mother, today and every day,” the Prince said.
Researchers have uncovered a lost village, hidden beneath the earth for hundreds of years. Archaeologists in modern-day Poland went looking for the remains of Stolzenberg, thought to have fallen in either the 14th or 15th Century, and finally located them in a contested region between Poland and Germany. The team from the Relicta Foundation initially used historical sources to look for the remains in the village of Sławoborze. When they found nothing, they expanded to the nearby woodland where they discovered ramparts and a moat. The foundation’s Marcin Krzepkowski told Fox News that the moat was about 18 feet deep, and that around 400 artifacts, including coins and coat clasps, dating back to the Bronze Age, were also found. “This site is a true time capsule, harboring many mysteries,” he said. “In the central part of the area surrounded by the moat, regular magnetic anomalies were revealed, indicating the existence of remains of buildings surrounding the rectangular market square, the city’s central square,” the researchers said. “This layout is typical of medieval towns founded under German law. Traces of buildings can also be seen along the street leading to the expected city gate.” It is not known why the town fell.
Shop with Scouted
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.
A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.
True Cost of Trump’s Rule Revealed as Tourists Snub U.S.
Millions of Canadians have stopped crossing the border into the U.S., and new federal figures confirm the damage. Official data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows a 21 percent drop in Canadian arrivals compared with 2024—roughly 4.2 million fewer visitors. Canadians who enjoyed holidays in the U.S. or once made regular cross-border runs to Maine, Michigan, and New York for cheaper goods are now staying home. Susan Morell, a retired government communications director, canceled a planned Disney World trip with her grandchildren. “We don’t feel welcome to cross that border,” she said. Todd Johnson cited the deaths of Americans Renée Good and Alex Pretti during ICE encounters as a deterrent. “The stuff that happened in Minnesota—we’re horrified by that,” he said. “We don’t want to get caught up in anything.” Business travel is drying up, too. Gilles Heroux, a longtime attendee of the InfoComm audiovisual industry convention, is skipping this year’s Las Vegas edition. “With Trump, every week there is an insult,” he said. Overall international arrivals to the U.S. fell 5.5 percent in 2025, according to NTTO figures, despite a 6 percent uptick in Mexican visitors.
A Virgin Australia flight from Brisbane to Melbourne was met by firefighters on Sunday after smoke was seen coming from a passenger’s vape on board. A passenger alerted the crew when the device began emitting smoke, prompting the pilots to declare a “pan”—a non-life-threatening emergency requiring expedited landing. Flight VA 328 landed safely around 4 p.m. Sunday, and all passengers disembarked normally, Melbourne Airport said. Firefighters then escorted the Boeing 737 to the gate and removed the vape from the cabin. No injuries were reported. Vapes contain lithium batteries that can overheat and spark fires, known as “thermal runaway.” Virgin Australia requires passengers to keep vapes and e-cigarettes in carry-on luggage only. Spare batteries must be stored safely in original packaging or protective pouches, with terminals covered to avoid short-circuits, per aviation safety rules. The Sunday incident follows stricter airline rules on lithium-ion devices, including power banks, after a mid-air battery fire on a Sydney-to-Hobart flight in July.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, didn’t tee up a winning performance on Sunday. The 17-year-old was in last place out of 36 golfers at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in Graniteville, South Carolina. He scored 10 strokes behind the 35th-place contestant, carding an 8-over 80 during the final round of the tournament. It wasn’t the best performance for the previous winner of two Florida state Championships. He won while attending the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where he’s currently a high school junior. Charlie is ranked No. 20 in the American Junior Golf Association. He was bested on Sunday by No. 1 in the rankings, Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. They are both set to attend Florida State University to compete for the Seminoles. “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Woods said on Instagram in February. Charlie’s father, Tiger Woods, is one of the most decorated golfers of all time, with 82 PGA Tour titles.
Iconic ‘70s actress Judy Pace has died at age 83. Pace was best known for her pioneering roles in film and TV throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. Pace started her career as a model in the late ’50s and early ’60s, after which she transitioned to acting, becoming the first Black woman to be under contract with Columbia Studios. She also starred in numeruos Blaxploitation films in the ‘70s, a genre of film that catered to Black audiences. She is best known for her roles in the movie Brian’s Song, the ‘60s show Peyton Place, and the ‘70s drama The Young Lawyers. The legendary actress went on to win the NAACP Image Award for Best Actress for her role in the latter. Later in life, she chose to focus on her philanthropy, founding the Kwanza Foundation in 1971. The foundation supported people of color in creative fields. Pace, who died in her sleep Wednesday, is survived by her daughters, Shawn and Julia Pace Mitchell. Their mother died while visiting family in Marina Del Rey, California, they announced following her passing.
Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, was seen partying just weeks after saying he was trapped in Colombia. Chet attended a Saturday night pre-Oscars shindig with his mother, Rita Wilson. The two matched, both in black outfits. Just a few weeks prior, Chet claimed he was stuck in Medellín on Feb. 27. Chet, a dual Greek and U.S. citizen, mistakenly traveled without his American passport, instead bringing only his Greek passport. He began his trip in Puerto Rico but decided to leave U.S. waters for Colombia, not realizing he couldn’t re-enter the country without documentation. “Why don’t I go pull up on my homie Taylor, who lives in Medellín? F--- it, yeah, sounds good,” Chet said in an Instagram video about what caused his predicament. “So, yeah, free me, free me,” he begged at the time. The nepo baby casually posted a gym selfie just a few days later on March 1, with the caption “Estamos bien, no te preocupes,” or “We’re fine, don’t worry.”
Lead singer of Train, Pat Monahan, says the band’s 2003 hit “Calling All Angels” was inspired by his therapist’s sage advice. When Monahan was going through a difficult period in his personal life, but a successful period in his career, his therapist told him, “We’re made up of traitors and angels, and it’s time for you to call your angels.” Immediately, he identified the sentiment as songwriting gold. “I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m gonna steal that,’” he told People. At the time, Monahan was struggling to balance his family life while making the band’s 2003 album My Private Nation. Monahan would divorce his now ex-wife, Ginean Rapp, in 2006. The couple were married for 15 years and share two children together. The singer has been married to Amber Peterson since 2007. “We’re so caught up in, ‘I need to get better, I need to do better, I need more, I need all the stuff.’ She helped me slow down and appreciate what I was able to do and not what I wasn’t,” he added. The iconic band dropped their newest song, “The Weekend,” on March 4, and they are set to go on tour in July of this year.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Colleen Hoover is triumphant once again, with another successful opening for her newest book adaptation. Reminder of Him grossed $18.2 million on opening weekend, $6 million above the most generous pre-release estimates. The film grossed $10 million from international sales, bringing its total to $28.2 million. The Hoover film cost $25 million to produce and is the third box-office smash for the author, following the 2024 controversial hit It Ends With Us and Regretting You, which came out in 2025. Despite the strong showing, Pixar’s Hoppers still came out on top for the second week in a row, grossing $28.5 million. It has generated $164.7 million in domestic and international sales on a $150 million budget. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! is now sixth in the week’s ranking with a poor $2.1 million in domestic box offices in its second week. Critics have given the feminist reimagining of the 1935 classic Bride of Frankenstein poor reviews. It’s grossed a shockingly low $21 million globally on a massive $90 million production budget and $65 million marketing budget.
Prince William revealed a never-before-seen image of his mother, Princess Diana, on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day holiday on Sunday. The image, posted on Instagram, shows Princess Diana and Prince William, now 43, holding hands in a field of red, yellow, and white flowers. “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W,” William shared alongside the post. The picture was taken in 1984, when Prince William was two, at Highgrove, the royal family’s private residence in Gloucestershire, England. Princess Diana passed away in a fatal car accident in 1997 at 36. William was 15. The Prince of Wales now shares three children of his own with Princess Kate: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked the U.K.’s version of Mother’s Day with posts celebrating their loved ones. “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday,” they said, honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla’s mother, the late Rosalind Shand, in the attached images.