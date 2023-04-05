Truff x The Super Mario Bros Earn Major Points For This Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce Collab
ITS-A-SAUCE!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally in theaters, which means I’ll soon be jumping with my fist high in the air to slide down a flagpole and enter The Castle–a.k.a. AMC Theatres–to watch this nostalgia-inducing masterpiece. To celebrate the new movie, beloved hot sauce brand Truff teamed up with Super Mario Bros to drop a limited edition collectible pack of its truffle-infused hot sauce. The pack features Truff’s three best-selling sauces in special Mario-themed packaging and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP Gift Box. This is one of the best collabs I’ve seen, since we can consider truffles the “crown jewel of the mushrooms.”
This collab is also a total mushroom-hats off to Toad–one of the most adorable characters in the franchise–who is displayed on the Truff Original Hot Sauce (blending red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar, and savory spices). Mario is featured on the Truff Hotter Hot Sauce (a jalapeño rich blend) and Princess Peach is pictured on the Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce. There’s so many reasons to love this hot sauce and so many reasons why you’ll convince yourself to sneak it into The Castle to spice up your popcorn. It’s fire.
Truff x Super Mario Bros
