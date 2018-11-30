Trump 2020 Campaign Has a New D.C.-Area Home
‘OVERLOOKING THE SWAMP’
President Trump’s re-election team has officially found its new home right outside of Washington, D.C., a senior 2020 campaign official confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.
The Trump campaign will now operate out of rented office space in a building in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. Katrina Pierson, senior adviser on the 2020 team, says she visited the space for the first time on Thursday afternoon. Staff will occupy the “entire 14th floor,” Pierson said, reminiscent of how most 2016 staffers worked on the 14th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan. She described the rental as “overlooking The Swamp” and Potomac River, and fully equipped with “war room” space, lots of television sets, a lounge area, and meeting rooms. The campaign is just beginning the process of moving in and getting it up and running.
“[Trump campaign manager] Brad Parscale knocked it out of the park finding the campaign a home in the Washington, DC, area,” she added, noting the “several beautiful offices,” lined with glass walls, and the multiple cubicles in the bullpen already adorned with Trump-Pence logo stickers.
Pierson said she is excited to move her talking and moving "Donald Cat" stuffed animal into the new Team Trump Arlington office space.
In late September, The Washington Post reported that the Trump 2020 campaign had “not yet signed a lease on office space, but campaign manager Brad Parscale and other officials are looking at several Arlington options, including in Rosslyn, which boasts easy Metro access.”
—Asawin Suebsaeng