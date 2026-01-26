Trump, 79, Attacks Fox News With Bonkers Election Claims

President Donald Trump lobbed unsubstantiated accusations and ranted about the media as he vowed to take action against “fraudulent” polling.

Trump, 79, went after multiple news organizations, including his beloved Fox News, in an unhinged Truth Social post about the 2020 election on Monday.

“Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense,” Trump declared while claiming that the coverage of him during the 2020 election “showed Polls that were knowingly wrong.”

POLL-ITIOCSThe president went on to claim that he won the election and accused the media of trying to influence it.

“I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States, the Electoral College was a route, and 2,750 Counties to 525,” Trump wrote.

Trump's post slammed the media including Fox News and polling, but it was not clear whether he was lying about winning the 2020 election or had confused 2020 and 2024. Truth Social

Trump lost the 2020 election by more than seven million votes to President Joe Biden. Biden won six of the seven swing states that year, minus North Carolina.

While Trump, 79, has repeatedly lied about the 2020 election, it was not clear from his post whether he was repeating his lies or had actually confused 2020 with 2024, where he did in fact win the seven swing states and the popular vote.

It’s also likely that Trump meant “rout” instead of “route” in his post.

The president blamed the media and argued, “If people examined The Failing New York Times, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, Low Ratings CNN, or the now defunct MSDNC, Polls were all fraudulent, and bore nothing even close to the final results.”

He also took out his wrath on more conservative media, writing: “Even the Polls of FoxNews [sic] and The Wall Street Journal have been, over the years, terrible!” and that something needed to be done.

“There are great Pollsters that called the Election right, but the Media does not want to use them in any way, shape, or form,” Trump wrote.

He claimed he would do “everything possible to keep this Polling SCAM from moving forward!”

The president’s outburst at polling came after he posted last week that he was expanding his defamation lawsuit against the New York Times to include its polling.

“The Times Siena Poll, which is always tremendously negative to me, especially just before the Election of 2024, where I won in a Landslide, will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times,” he wrote.

The latest New York Times/Siena poll found Trump’s approval rating had slipped to 40 percent, three points lower than its previous survey. Less than a third of participants said the country was better off than it was a year ago, while 51 percent said Trump’s policies had made life less affordable.