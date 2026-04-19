Trump, 79, Attempts Damage Control After Nightmare Week

President Donald Trump capped off a particularly chaotic week with a self-promotional posting spree on the social media platform he owns.

Trump, 79, fired off a dozen posts on Truth Social on Sunday hyping himself up as his administration reels from a week marked by his feud with the pope, plummeting polls, blasphemous images, and 25th Amendment calls.

The geriatric president shared articles that praised his administration’s media strategy, positively opined on his tariffs, celebrated his anti-fraud task force helmed by Vice President JD Vance, and inflated his performance in his war on Iran.

Trump also sprinkled in a few updates about his ongoing conflict, including one in which he announced that his naval forces had struck an Iranian-linked cargo vessel despite the ongoing fragile ceasefire.

Trump's war on Iran is not well-liked among Americans. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them,” the president wrote in the afternoon. “The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom.“

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity,” Trump continued. “We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!”

The president proudly asserted that his naval forces attacked an Iranian-linked cargo vessel. Truth Social

Trump appeared to spend this Sunday on social media doing damage control after a concerning series of events last week.

Last Sunday evening, Trump kicked off the week by starting beef with Pope Leo XIV, the first-ever American pontiff, who spoke against the president’s ongoing military action in Iran.

Trump called the peace-promoting leader of the Roman Catholic Church “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy” while praising his MAGA-loving 73-year-old brother, Louis Prevost.

Hours later that same night, the president posted a bizarre AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, prompting even some of his most loyal followers to condemn the act as blasphemous.

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The next day, after deleting the image from his profile, Trump tried to defend his decision to post the picture, saying he thought it depicted him as a doctor.

On Tuesday, a group of House Democrats introduced a long-shot plan to remove Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

On Wednesday, despite the backlash to his first post, Trump doubled down and shared another AI-generated image, this time of him being embraced by Jesus.

"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

As his war on Iran stretches into its eighth week and a fragile temporary ceasefire comes to a close on April 22, the president has boasted that a deal is coming soon, despite Iranian officials denying that negotiations are close to complete.

Peace talks that were scheduled for Monday in Islamabad were rejected by Iranian officials, who said that the U.S. blockade along the Strait of Hormuz was in violation of the ceasefire.

On Saturday night, Trump was hit with a Wall Street Journal report claiming that he threw such a tantrum during a fraught rescue operation in Iran that his aides banished him from the room as they were briefed.