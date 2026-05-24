Trump, 79, Brags About Deal That Doesn’t Exist Yet

President Donald Trump is putting the cart before the horse.

Trump, 79, boasted on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon that his peace deal with Iran, which, by his own admission, “isn’t fully negotiated yet,” is already leagues better than former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote. “Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet.”

“So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about,” he continued. “Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!”

The president said not to "listen to the losers" who critique his negotiating. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump had also criticized Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in a Truth Social post earlier on Sunday morning, saying, “it was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” he wrote. “Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!”

Trump said his deal with Iran is "THE EXACT OPPOSITE" of Obama's JCPOA. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The near-octogenarian president announced on Saturday that a deal to end his war on Iran, which is now entering its 12th week, has been “largely negotiated” after calls with regional allies, including Israel.

The details of the deal have not been revealed, but it would likely involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed early in March. The waterway’s closure has resulted in global economic turmoil as oil prices have skyrocketed.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” he said in his Sunday morning post.

Calls to end the war, which has caused the deaths of 13 American service members, injured hundreds more, and spiked domestic gas prices to the highest average price per gallon since 2022, have been continually levied at Trump as the conflict has extended far longer than his initial “four to six week” timeframe.

However, some of MAGA’s most hawkish voices have criticized the president over his attempts to settle the conflict amicably.

“Not remotely America First,” Trump’s former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said of the deal on X. “It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region. Overdue. Let’s go.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says caving into Iran is not "America First." Mike Segar/REUTERS

MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham also claimed that the deal could prove to be a “nightmare for Israel.”