Trump, 79, Can’t Get Over Obama’s Ability to Use Stairs Without Falling

President Donald Trump took time out of his midterm rally on Wednesday to marvel at how Barack Obama walked down some stairs more than ten years ago.

He seemed at once envious and disapproving of the former president’s gait.

“The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually,” Trump told supporters at the rally in Kentucky.

“But the only thing is the way he was bopping down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential. He’s bop—and I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall.”

At times, especially during his second term, Trump, 79, has visibly struggled with steps, something that he’d repeatedly mocked his predecessor, Joe Biden, for earlier.

Obama, who was in his late 40s when he was first inaugurated, was known for his quick and sprightly movements.

Trump clutching onto the rail of Air Force One. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump was 23 years older than Obama when he first entered the White House, and the oldest when first elected in 2017 until Biden surpassed him in 2021.

Obama glides up some stairs at a rally in 2012. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite his own difficulty descending stairs, Trump reupped his mockery of Biden’s physical condition at the rally.

“Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs. He fell three times,” he said.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has looked unsteady on his feet at times since he retook office in January last year. He was seen weaving back and forth when he walked down the red carpet to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska in August.

He was seen shakily navigating the stairs of his presidential jet, Air Force One, on Feb. 28.

It is not unusual for an almost 80-year-old to struggle with steps, but his persistent attacks on Biden for the same issues land awkwardly.

Stairs, Biden, and Obama’s effortless walk are clearly on his mind a lot. After summoning the country’s top military commanders to a meeting in Virginia in September, he couldn’t help himself.

He rambled: “Be cool, be cool when you walk down, but don’t, don’t bop down the stairs. That’s the one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs, I’ve never seen – da da da da da da, bop, bop, bop, he’d go down the stairs, wouldn’t hold on. I said, it’s great, I don’t want to do it. I guess I could do it, but eventually bad things are going to happen, and it only takes once, but he did a lousy job as president."