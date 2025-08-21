Trump, 79, Can’t Keep Figures Straight on His Peace Deals

President Donald Trump cannot resist inflating how many wars he claims to have ended.

He told the Todd Starnes Show on Thursday that an article has credited him with stopping three new wars in addition to the seven he claims to have ended, “without [him] even knowing it.”

The article, Trump conceded, was not correct. It also does not appear to exist.

Trump says he has now ended 10 wars because he actually ended 3 more that he didn’t even know about in addition to his previous 7. (Audio). pic.twitter.com/68kqCBLVbq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2025

Still, the president said the possibility of stopping 10 wars was realistic for him.

“We ended seven wars, probably more than that, you know,” Trump said, without saying what new wars he may have solved.

He continued, “They wrote an article and they gave me three additional ones that I ended without even knowing it, but you know, I saw things were going bad and it looked like it was going to go bad, and it could have been, it could have been 10, but it is seven. And that’s a lot of wars. That’s a lot of wars.”

President Donald Trump brokered a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda during a White House meeting. Above, he is flanked by those countries’ leaders, as well as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast could not find an article that claims Trump has solved 10 wars. Many fact checkers have said Trump’s claim to have ended seven global conflicts is dubious in itself.

Trump, 79, said Monday that he had solved six conflicts during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. A White House official told the Daily Beast that the six wars Trump claims to have ended are the conflicts between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Thailand and Cambodia, India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

Trump has since added a supposed seventh war, claiming that the Abraham Accords in the Middle East from his first term were the latest addition to his tally.

Trump’s growing list ignores the fact that Egypt and Ethiopia did not reach any formal peace agreement and the fact that Indian officials have denied that Trump had any role in brokering peace with Pakistan.

The most significant conflict hanging over Trump’s head is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He promised on the campaign trail that his Art of the Deal negotiating skills and relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin would have the war stopped on day one. That was 213 days ago, as of Thursday, and not even rolling out the red carpet for his Russian adversary was enough to stop him from dropping bombs on Ukraine.

Starnes asked Trump if there had been any progress toward peace in the conflict. Trump, after describing the war as the “worst thing since World War II,” responded with one of his favorite lines: that we will know more in two weeks.