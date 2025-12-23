Trump, 79, Declares Absurd National Security Threat in Late-Night Meltdown

Donald Trump has accused The New York Times of being a national security threat in an unhinged Truth Social post.

“The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation,” Trump wrote in a late-night social media meltdown.

“Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never-ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DJT.”

It is unclear what prompted Trump’s latest attack on the newspaper he has long derided as part of the “fake news” media.

Donald Trump’s hatred of The New York Times stretches back years. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

However, the president and the White House were triggered for days over a November report in the Times revealing that the 79-year-old president has drastically reduced his public appearances compared to his first term.

Trump, who is on track to become the oldest sitting U.S. president to date, is also starting his days later on average and working shorter hours than he did during his first stint in the White House, the Times reported.

Last week, the paper also published a detailed report examining Trump’s friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, describing how the two “pursued women in a game of ego and dominance” in which “female bodies were currency.”

In one particularly damaging section, a mother who accompanied her 14-year-old daughter to a party at Mar-a-Lago with other young models claimed she was warned by Trump’s then-wife, Marla Maples: “Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband.” Maples denied making the remark to the Times.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years, but the president denies being aware of the disgraced financier’s child sex crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump also took aim at the Times during a Monday press conference, accusing the paper of insufficiently covering his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

The president ranted about the outlet while continuing to push a dubious claim that he had lowered the cost of prescription drugs by the mathematically impossible amount of up to “3,000 percent.”

“A drug that sells for $10 in London is costing $130 in New York. We’re bringing it down to $20,” Trump said. “So we’re going down—you can do your own math, but it’s 2,000 percent, 3,000 percent. It’s pretty amazing. And, you know, the New York Times had a story about it, a small story, way in the back of the paper. It’s the single biggest thing to happen with respect to drugs probably in 50 years.

“It’s the biggest thing ever to happen, and it’s barely covered in the New York Times because it’s a fake newspaper,” Trump added.