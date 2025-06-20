Trump, 79, Demands Biden Special Prosecutor in Wild Rant

President Donald Trump called for a special prosecutor on Friday while repeating his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The 79-year-old president claimed President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 presidential election, lost it by a “landslide” in a rant on social media.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING,” Trump wrote. “A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin!” ADVERTISEMENT

The rant about 2020 comes as the president has put off addressing a series of pressing issues around the globe from the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he won the 2020 election since his loss more than four years ago, but his legal team failed to provide evidence to substantiate his constant claims of widespread voter fraud in a series of court cases they brought following that election.

Members of Trump’s own first administration, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, also disputed Trump’s false claims and said that there was not widespread fraud on a scale that would alter the results of the election.

However, current attorney general and Trump loyalist Pam Bondi would not answer directly whether Biden won the 2020 election when grilled about it during her confirmation hearing in January.

Asked about the president’s latest post on Friday, the White House referred the Daily Beast to an executive order Trump signed in March about protecting election integrity which has already faced legal challenges.

A special prosecutor to carry out a criminal investigation and potential prosecution would need to be appointed by the attorney general.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

President Donald Trump departs the White House on June 20, 2025 to travel to his club in New Jersey. Earlier in the day he ranted about the 2020 election in a social media post. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Biden won the 2020 election by more than six million votes, 51 percent to Trump’s 46 percent, but the president continues to harp on his election loss.