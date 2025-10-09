Trump, 79, Explodes Over Brain Speculation With Surprise Medical Check

President Donald Trump insists he is in “great shape” with no signs of cognitive impairment as speculation over his health swirls ahead of an unexpected medical checkup this week.

Three months after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency—in which the veins of a person’s body have trouble returning blood to the heart—Trump will head to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for his second “routine” physical examination in six months.

President Donald Trump (R) and Finland President Alexander Stubb meet in the Oval Office at the the White House White House on October 09, 2025 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

News of the visit reignited questions about the health of the 79-year-old Republican, who will be the oldest person to serve as president by the time he leaves office.

But asked about his visit on Thursday, Trump played down the checkup, telling reporters: “I’m meeting with the troops and I’m going to do a sort of semi-annual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.

“Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good,” he added, sitting alongside Finnish president Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office.

“I like to check, always early. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people.”

Trump also talked up the cognitive exams he has taken, saying he achieved a perfect score.

“One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score,” Trump bragged on Thursday.

“When they asked would I like to do one? I said: Yeah—did Obama do it? No. Did Bush do it? No. Did Biden do it? Biden wouldn’t have gotten through the first three questions, but Biden should have done it."

One of Trump’s cognitive tests took place during his first term in 2020, when he famously explained on Fox News how patients are asked to repeat five words as part of the test: “Person, woman, man, camera, TV.”

Trump was also tested this year as part of his earlier physical examination.

According to a memo his doctor put out at the time, he took part in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) - a brief screening tool used for dementia, which asks people to complete simple tasks, like drawing a clock and repeating a string of words back.

U.S. President Donald Trump insists he is in great shape. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A score of 25 or less out of 30 would signal cognitive impairment. According to Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, he achieved 30 out of 30.

“I’m actually a person that believes that if you’re president, you should do a cognitive exam,” Trump said.

Trump’s latest medical examination was announced by the White House on Wednesday.

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

However, questions about Trump’s health - and whether the White House is being transparent about it - have been swirling for months.

Trump is regularly spotted with swollen ankles. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

In July, after Trump was photographed with swollen ankles, the White House revealed he had chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in people over the age of 70.

While the condition isn’t life-threatening, doctors say it gets riskier with age and can be exacerbated by a poor diet.

Trump’s cankles and bruised hand have fueled speculation around the 79 year old’s health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He has also had bruising on his hands, which he often tries to conceal with makeup.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Barbabella has said.