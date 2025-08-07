Trump, 79, Fails to Find People Standing Feet Away From Him: ‘Right Behind You’

President Donald Trump once again appeared to suffer a ‘senior moment’ as he struggled to keep track of people standing behind him during an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday.

The president rolled out the red carpet to welcome Apple CEO Tim Cook to the White House this week, which saw him presented with a 24-karat gold ornament after announcing the tech giant’s plans to invest an extra $100 billion into the U.S. economy.

Trump was joined at the press conference by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, but as the president stood at the podium to begin his speech he appeared to momentarily forget they were in the room with him.

“I’d like to welcome to the White House one of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators anywhere in the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook,” said Trump as he began the presentation.

“Thanks as well to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for being here, wherever you may be.”

At this point Lutnick, who had been standing directly behind the president the entire time, chirped up and said “I’m right behind you,” catching Trump off-guard as he quipped “oh hey fellas, I missed you.”

The incident is the second time Trump has appeared to lose track of people in the room in recent weeks, with the president also searching in vain for a congressman standing right behind him while signing a bill last week.

While signing the veterans bill into law on July 31, Trump was flanked at the podium by GOP Congressmen Derrick Van Orden and Mike Bost.

Tim Cook presented Trump with a tacky gold trophy in the Oval Office. Win McNamee/Getty Images

After speaking for around two minutes while introducing the bill, Trump said: “I’m thrilled to be joined by the bill’s sponsor, Congressman Derrick Van Orden—” before abruptly pausing mid-sentence and asking “Where’s Derrick? Derrick?”

Van Orden sheepishly piped up and said “I’m here Sir,” at which point the president turned around and said: “Hello Derrick, I didn’t see you back there.”

He then turned to his right and clocked Bost also standing beside him, adding “And Mike? How are you Mike?