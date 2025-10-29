Trump, 79, Finally Admits He’s a Lame Duck President

Donald Trump has finally accepted that he will not be able to seek an unconstitutional third term in the White House.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, the 79-year-old president conceded that the Constitution makes it “pretty clear” he is not allowed to run for office again at the end of his second and final term.

“It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years,” Trump said, despite recording all-time low approval ratings. “And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” he added. “But we have a lot of great people.”

Donald Trump spoke to the press as he flew into South Korea as part of his tour of Asia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Under normal circumstances, a president acknowledging that he will follow the law would not be newsworthy. But the convicted felon and his MAGA allies have repeatedly suggested he would seek a third term in 2028, even though the 22nd Amendment specifically prohibits any person from being elected president more than twice.

Trump, who proudly displays “Trump 2028” merchandise in the White House, told NBC News in March that he was “not joking” about exploring how he might remain in office. He told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he would “love” to run again and did not rule out attempting to do so.

Top Trump ally Steve Bannon also told The Economist last week that he was working on a “plan” that could allow Trump to run again in 2028, without specifying further details.

House Speaker Mike Johnson shot down Trump’s dreams on Tuesday, saying he does not “see a path” for the president getting another term.

“I think he knows, and he and I have talked about the restrictions of the Constitution,” Johnson said at a press conference.

Donald Trump’s 2028 talk began seemingly as a troll tactic before becoming more serious. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson added that it is improbable that the Constitution will be amended to allow Trump to seek a third term because such a move “takes about 10 years to do.” Any amendment to the Constitution also requires approval from two-thirds of the House and Senate—meaning it needs substantial Democratic support—and must then be ratified by at least 38 of the 50 U.S. states.

Trump told Time magazine in April 2024 that he “wouldn’t be in favor” of repealing the 22nd Amendment to allow him or anyone else, such as Barack Obama, to seek a third term in office.