Trump, 79, Fooled Into Deranged Brag About His ‘GOLD’ Statue

President Donald Trump has bragged about his “real deal” 22-foot “golden” statue that is, in fact, made primarily of bronze.

“The Real Deal - GOLD - At Doral in Miami. Put there by great American Patriots!!!” the 79-year-old president posted in a bizarre brag on Truth Social Thursday morning.

Trump's Thursday morning post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

In the post, which includes a picture of the giant effigy, the president fails to mention the fact that the figure is merely wrapped in gold leaf.

The shiny livery was added to the bronze statue by the sculptor, who told the Daily Beast that it was the easiest mark-up of his life. “They loved the idea, of course. It’s like pitching ice water to a man dying of thirst. It was not a hard sell,” Alan Cottrill said.

Cottrill, 73, managed to get $60,000 for this extra. Additionally, he bumped the price up by $90,000 for image rights. The total cost to the buyer, $PATRIOT, a meme coin with Trumpy overtones, was $450,000.