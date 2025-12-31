Trump, 79, Forgets Age of Election Denier He’s Rallying Behind

President Donald Trump has mistakenly added three years to the age of a top supporter he has called “elderly.”

Trump, 79, mixed up the age of the disgraced Colorado official Tina Peters, 70, who is in prison for illegally granting a MAGA crony access to a voting system as they tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

The president incorrectly posted to Truth Social on Wednesday that Peters is 73.

President Donald Trump’s New Year's Eve post about Tina Peters was not only unhinged, it was also inaccurate, as he got her age wrong. Truth Social

“God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73, and sick, for the ‘crime’ of trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her state,” he wrote.

Trump’s unhinged tirade continued, “Hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting ‘Republican’ (RINO!) DA, who did this to her (nothing happens to the Dems and their phony Mail In Ballot System that makes it impossible for a Republican to win an otherwise very winnable State!), I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETERS!”

Trump was also wrong about how long Peters has been behind bars and incorrectly said she is in a “Colorado Maximum Security Prison.” For a year and three months, since October 2024, Peters has been incarcerated at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado, which Jusitia writes is “primarily a medium security facility for women.”

Tina Peters, 70, became a MAGA martyr when she was thrown in prison for illegally granting a MAGA crony access to a voting system after the 2020 election. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This is not the first time Trump has raged that Peters remains behind bars. Earlier this month, he referred to the former Mesa County clerk—born in 1955—as “elderly,” despite being nearly a decade younger than him.

Trump has argued that Peters is too old to be in prison. However, he has endorsed the prosecution of his political foe John Bolton, who is seven years older than Peters.

“I think he’s a bad guy,” Trump said when first learning of Bolton’s indictment in October. “Too bad. That’s the way it goes, right?”

President Donald Trump does not appear to be concerned about the 77-year-old John Bolton’s age as his administration seeks to convict him on allegations that he shared classified documents via personal email and text. Alex Kent/Getty Images

Trump’s gaffes on Truth Social are the latest to put a spotlight on his deteriorating mental state.

Trump has raged behind closed doors that mainstream outlets like The New York Times are now following the lead of the Daily Beast in cataloging his growing frailty and mental lapses, which have grown impossible to ignore.

While the president has insisted since August that Peters—a lung cancer survivor—is a “very sick,” Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Dec. 16 that the ex-Republican clerk is “perfectly healthy” and “doing fine” as far as he knows.

Tina Peters, 70, was sentenced to spend nine years in a Colorado prison last year. Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

An attorney for Peters, who appealed for Trump to pardon her despite Trump not having the authority to wipe away non-federal charges, did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarity about Peters’ health. Trump granted Peters a pardon on Dec. 12, but it did not lead to her release from a Colorado prison.

The White House declined to comment further when reached by the Beast. The offices of Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Peters made no mention of health issues when she was sentenced in 2024. Back then, she showed no signs of remorse, and a judge scolded her at a sentencing hearing.

Tina Peters was arrested in 2022. She smiled when authorities took her mugshot. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

District Judge Matthew Barrett made an example of Peters, who allowed a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County election system and view confidential records after the 2020 election.

“I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could,” Barrett told Peters. “You’re as defiant a defendant as this court has ever seen. You don’t have those histories of drug and alcohol abuse, there is no lifetime of trauma, not even close to the type of mitigating circumstances I would see from many folks who sit in that chair. No. To the contrary, Ms. Peters, you are a privileged person; you are as privileged as they come.”