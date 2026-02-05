Trump, 79, Gives Advice to TV Host Pal, 60, on How to Not Fall

Conservative British pundit Piers Morgan says President Donald Trump has given him advice on how to avoid falling on steps.

It is unclear what specific pointers the 79-year-old president, who noticeably ascends and descends stairs gingerly these days while tightly gripping the handrail, had for Morgan, who is 19 years his junior.

Morgan posted to X on Thursday, “Thanks for the call, President @realDonaldTrump—appreciated the advice re future step fall avoidance, and the invite to do golf battle as soon as the new hip beds in. (but no, you’re not taking my $$$).”

Morgan, an on-and-off frenemy of the president, revealed last month that he fractured his femur in a fall at a London restaurant. He posted a selfie of himself in a hospital bed and jokingly wrote in part, “I blame Donald Trump.”

Piers Morgan shared a selfie from a hospital bed after he fell and broke his femur last month. X

That post came when Trump was threatening to seize Greenland from Denmark by force—a measure that Morgan, like most U.S. allies abroad, staunchly opposed.

The president has had his own issues with stairs since returning to office.

Trump tripped halfway up the stairs to Air Force One while heading to Camp David last summer, nearly face-planting. C-SPAN cameras showed Trump recovered quickly, but it drew countless comparisons to former President Joe Biden.

Since then, cameras have captured Trump gripping handrails tightly as he slowly descends the stairs of Air Force One.

Donald Trump stumbles climbing the stairs to board Air Force One in June 2025. X

The president admitted in September that he now walks down stairs “very slowly” to avoid falling like his predecessor. He reiterated his fears of taking a viral tumble in October, conceding that “one day I’m gonna probably fall.”