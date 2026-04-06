Trump, 79, Launches Rambling Attack on Biden to Confused Kids

President Donald Trump confused a group of kids celebrating Easter at the White House by repeating jabs at Joe Biden.

The president, 79, was participating in activities at the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, but he couldn’t keep his mind on the holiday spirit and resorted to political attacks while mingling with children.

Trump was sitting at a table with a group of young children and started signing autographs.

“Biden would use the autopen,” he told the kids.

President Donald Trump holds a piece of paper with his signature as he sits among children during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“What?” one confused kid could be heard responding. It wasn’t clear whether he was too young to know about the former president or didn’t know what an autopen was.

“He’d have an autopen follow him, Joe Biden,” Trump told the group. “He didn’t sign. He was incapable of signing things, so they’d follow him around with a big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen.”

But the president was not done talking about the autopen as the children continued with their activities.

“And he’d have the autopen sign for him. He’d take the paper, hand it to his guys. Sign it with an autopen. Give it back,” Trump told the confused children. “Not too good, right?”

As he spoke, some of the children looked around, as if they were no longer interested in hearing what the president had to say.

President Donald Trump sits among children during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden for the use of an autopen since he returned to office, even though Trump has also used an autopen at times.

The president also appeared to completely make up that the former Democratic president literally had someone with the autopen follow him around.

When Biden was at bill-signing ceremonies and other public events, he was seen using a pen to jot down his signature, rather than handing papers to someone carrying a machine.

Trump’s bizarre interaction with the group of kids at the Easter Egg Roll didn’t stop there.

Right before he started rambling about Biden using the autopen he also joked with the kids about selling his signature for a lot of money.

“I could sign autographs for you guys,” Trump told the group of children, who appeared eager at the prospect. “And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.”

The children were quick to hand over their pages for the president’s signature.

One of the children at the table was Trump’s granddaughter, Carolina. The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, could be heard asking her if she wanted to get her grandpa’s signature.