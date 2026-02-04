President Donald Trump’s cankles made a fresh appearance in his first face-to-face meeting with his Colombian frenemy.

Trump, 79, let his bulging ankles slip as he sat down next to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, 65, at the Oval Office on Tuesday. It marked the first time that the two leaders met in person, though they have repeatedly traded barbs over the past year.

One photo from the meeting showed Trump’s ankles visibly sticking out of his shoes while he appeared to be mid-conversation with Petro. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were seated across from Trump.

Trump and Petro discussed Venezuela, oil and energy, and Colombia’s upcoming presidential elections, sources told NBC News. Last month, Trump warned Petro to “watch his a--” after the U.S. seized Venezuelan autocrat Nicolás Maduro, then swiftly changed tune after they had a phone call.

“We got along very well. He and I weren’t exactly the best of friends, but I wasn’t insulted because I never met him. I didn’t know him at all,” Trump told reporters after their meeting. “We’re working on some other things too, including sanctions. And we had a very good meeting. I thought he was terrific.”

Petro acknowledged that they had disagreements but described the meeting as “very positive” with an “optimistic and constructive tone.”

Trump, who became the oldest person to assume the presidency at age 78 last year, has long stirred speculation about the state of his health thanks to his bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and bouts of on-camera drowsiness.

The White House revealed last year that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where leg veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal about mounting concerns surrounding his health, Trump admitted that he wore compression socks to address the swelling—but not for long.

“I didn’t like them,” he told the outlet, adding that he has been getting up from his desk and walking around more often to help improve the swelling.

Trump and his aides told the Journal that the swelling has improved, but photos of his ankles from recent public engagements suggest otherwise. On Sunday night, Trump’s bulging ankles drew attention as he trudged down Air Force One.

The White House has consistently maintained that Trump is in excellent health. When reached for comment about Trump’s latest cankle sighting, a spokesperson responded with an attack.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Julia Ornedo’s stupidity that will prevent her from working for a legitimate news outlet,” said White House assistant press secretary Davis Ingle, a former intern to Marco Rubio, who had wanted to be a sportscaster.