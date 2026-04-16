Trump, 79, Loses Count of Wars He Says He Solved

President Donald Trump is taking credit for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon while inexplicably upping the count of wars he claims he solved.

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He has long made the dubious claim that he resolved eight wars in eight months while arguing he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

But on Thursday, he upped the tally to nine without explaining when or where he managed to sneak in another war. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for clarity.

Trump’s previous count of eight included several conflicts where tensions continue to flare or the causes of the long-standing conflicts remain unresolved.

Trump brags about solving nine wars already and working on a tenth in a post about a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Truth Social

The president has repeatedly claimed he has brokered peace deals between Armenia and Azerbaijan; the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda; Israel and Iran; India and Pakistan; Cambodia and Thailand; Egypt and Ethiopia; Serbia and Kosovo, and Israel and Hamas.

It’s not the first time Trump has claimed nine wars without specifying the ninth. The State Department has credited him for eight.

Trump’s post came as the U.S. remains in a fragile ceasefire with Iran as peace talks have been stalled, but the president has hinted they could soon resume as the clock ticks down on his two-week deadline.

It was not clear whether Trump was including the war he started with Iran in his total. He has also attempted to facilitate a deal between Ukraine and Russia, but efforts there have repeatedly come up short.

On Thursday, the president announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ten-day ceasefire starting at 5 p.m. ET after tensions between the two countries escalated in connection with the U.S. and Israel striking Iran.

A photograph shows destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon on April 15, 2026. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Israel sent thousands of troops into southern Lebanon with the aim of expanding its occupation in the territory during their fight with Iran-backed Hezbollah, but the U.S. has been pushing for a de-escalation as the conflict there became a sticking point for talks with Iran.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel,” Trump wrote in his post. “These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongside State Department Counselor Michael Needham and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2026. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

He praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting with representatives from the two countries in Washington on Tuesday and said he was directing Rubio along with Vice President JD Vance and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine to work with the countries “to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”

The president also wrote in another post that he would be inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for talks.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump said he also plans to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House along with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Before Trump made his announcement, The Jerusalem Post was reporting that Aoun refused to speak directly with Netanyahu ahead of the ceasefire.

Aoun’s office said in a statement that Lebanon’s president spoke with Trump by phone on Thursday, where he thanked the president for pushing for the ceasefire and said that Trump emphasized to Aoun his commitment to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.