Trump, 79, Makes Bonkers Claim About His Looks in Wild Posting Spree

President Donald Trump is clinging to claims that he looks younger than ever as he approaches his 80th birthday.

On Sunday, the near-octogenarian posted an image of himself sporting his signature orange glow and a wide grin alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping beneath a banner declaring: “President Trump gets YOUNGER.”

Trump captioned the Truth Social photo: “President Xi and President Trump are AMAZING!”

The president gloated about his looks. @realDonaldTrump/ X

The photo of the president was taken during his diplomatic trip to China earlier this month, after which Trump boasted about the Chinese president’s height—5 feet 11 inches—compared with his own claimed height of 6 feet 3 inches.

“He’s tall, he’s very tall,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump appeared to take a less-than-optimistic view of his appearance next to Xi in the days following the trip, covering his waist upon returning to the White House with a placard displaying a mock-up of his increasingly expensive White House ballroom.

The White House reported Trump’s weight as 224 pounds during a physical at Walter Reed in April 2025, giving him a BMI of 28.0, which falls in the overweight category.

“I look so thin. They’ll say, ‘Oh, he’s gotten so thin’ because I’m holding this,” Trump told reporters. “You don’t have to look at my waist. You can look at this. You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi in China,” he added.

A closer look at the photo Trump posted on Sunday appears to show the “YOUNGER”-looking president wearing foundation on his hand, something he has been observed doing on multiple occasions, as he appears to cover bruising in photographs.

Donald Trump's hand as he speaks to reporters after departing Air Force One on May 20, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast has continued to report on concerns about Trump’s cognitive and physical health, with Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins University professor, telling The Daily Beast Podcast that you do not need to be a “specialist” to see that the president’s health is deteriorating.

The president himself often seems to fixate on younger men and their physical fitness, apparently admiring a vitality he may wish to recapture himself.

During a commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, Trump praised several young cadets, highlighting one male graduate who “earned a perfect score on every fitness test” and admiring his physique.

“I hate good-looking men,” the president mused after another male cadet, who finished at the top of his class, was invited to shake his hand.

Still, Trump’s Sunday post appears to suggest that the president sees himself in the category of a “good-looking” man and is unbothered by his upcoming birthday, which will make him an octogenarian.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has continued to boast about his June 14 birthday, which will include a night of UFC cage matches on the South Lawn of the White House.