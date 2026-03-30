Panicked Trump, 79, Melts Down at ‘Dumb Judges’ Before Key SCOTUS Case

Donald Trump is in full-on meltdown mode against the nation’s top judges ahead of key hearings on one of his administration’s policies his critics have branded outright racism.

“Dumb Judges and Justices will not a great Country make!” the president posted early Monday morning in quotation marks. He appears to have been quoting himself.

Trump’s rage-post comes as his administration seeks to challenge the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which deems U.S. citizens to be “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s executive order would deny U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States to people who are in the country illegally or temporarily. Every court that has considered the order so far has rejected it.

It also follows the president’s humiliating defeat before the Supreme Court over his flagship tariff policy earlier in February.

“The World is getting rich selling citizenships to our Country, while at the same time laughing at how STUPID our U.S. Court System has become (TARIFFS!),” Trump added in his Monday morning post.

Trump's been in a huff with SCOTUS since they ruled against his Liberation Day levies. Handout/Supreme Court of the United Stat

The nation’s top justices intend to hear oral arguments on the Trump administration’s challenge to birthright citizenship Wednesday.

White House lawyers have come under fire ahead of that hearing for apparently drawing on a Civil War-era legal campaign spearheaded by white supremacists, the Washington Post reports.

“Birthright citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America,” Trump wrote Monday morning.

“It is about the BABIES OF SLAVES!” he went on. “We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion.”

There are approximately 30 to 35 other countries around the world that offer some form of birthright citizenship, among them Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.