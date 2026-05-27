Trump, 79, Melts Down at ‘Mentally Deficient’ Nemesis, 78

President Donald Trump celebrated the political demise of Democratic foe Rep. Al Green after the longtime Democratic congressman lost his runoff.

Green made a name for himself as a Trump antagonist who repeatedly filed articles of impeachment against the president and disrupted the president’s addresses to Congress.

Green, 78, was running against fellow Democratic Rep. Christian Menefee, 38, after Texas redrew its congressional districts last year. He lost the runoff by nearly 40 points on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party! Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress—But I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump posts about Rep. Al Green. Truth Social

Green was censured last year after he was ejected from Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress for standing up during the address and waving his cane at the president.

Green could be heard shouting that Trump had no mandate to cut Medicaid before he was escorted out of the chamber.

Earlier this year, the Texas congressman was also escorted out of Trump’s State of the Union address after he held up a sign that read “Black People Aren’t Apes!” after the president posted a racist video of the Obamas on social media.

It isn’t the first time Trump has attacked the intelligence of Black members of Congress. Earlier this month, he called Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, “a Low IQ individual” after the House Minority Leader slammed the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” for striking a blow against the Voting Rights Act. He has also called Jasmine Crockett a “low IQ person” after she announced in December that she would run for the Texas Senate.

Rep. Al Green protests as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

While Green ran uncontested to represent Texas’s 9th congressional district in Houston in 2024, Republican redistricting last summer set up an incumbent-on-incumbent contest with him going up against Menefee, who represented Texas’s 18th congressional district since February.

Menefee won the special election to fill the seat left vacant by late Rep. Sylvester Turner, who died last March, right after attending Trump’s speech to Congress the night before.

Green opted to run in the deep-blue 18th district after his ninth district was redrawn to be heavily Republican, so he was going up against a freshly sworn-in congressman who had recently won his seat.

Rep. Al Green lost his runoff to Rep. Christian Menefee after redistricting in Texas pitted the two incumbent Democrats against each other. Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

But while Trump gloated over Green’s ousting on Wednesday, Menefee’s victory also signals voters’ interest in electing a younger generation to take on the fight in Washington.

The district had been represented by two members of Congress who died in office, leaving its constituents without a representative for much of the last two years.

Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died in July 2024, and then Turner, the former mayor of Houston, was elected in November 2024, but died four months later.

The seat is considered a safe Democratic district come November, even as redistricting could give Republicans further gains elsewhere in the state.