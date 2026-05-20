Trump, 79, Mixes Up Obama and Biden in Worrying War Gaffe

President Donald Trump was confused about which president was in office during the final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday.

It was the latest in a series of appearances where Trump, 79, has mixed up Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

This time it took place on the tarmac while the president was defending his war in Iran to reporters.

“I get a kick when I look at somebody on television, ‘He’s lost 13 people.’ I lost 13 people. They lost 13 people leaving an airport. Obama. 13 very good people that I got to know their families,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump mixed up Obama with Biden while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on May 20, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president was referencing the Abbey Gate bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in August 2021, where 13 U.S. service members were killed during the evacuation from Afghanistan.

The problem was that Biden was in office when the bombing took place, not Obama, as Trump said.

Trump repeatedly confused the two Democratic presidents while speaking on the 2024 campaign trail, including eight times in just a few months at one point, according to a Forbes count.

When the repeated gaffe raised concerns while he was running for office, Trump responded with a bizarre claim on Truth Social that he was “sarcastically” inserting Obama’s name for Biden, “as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country.”

However, just last week, the president mixed up Biden and Obama, but the other way around, while speaking with reporters on Air Force One.

He blamed Biden for the Iran nuclear deal, which he ended in his first term, but that agreement was actually championed by Obama.

“President Biden was an incompetent president. He gave us the Iran nuclear deal, which allowed Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

In January, Trump turned heads when he repeatedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland during a speech at Davos.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rushed to social media to defend him in response to accusations that he had mixed up the two at the time. She claimed his written remarks “referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’” and accused the reporter who pointed it out of being the only one mixing things up.