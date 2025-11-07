Trump, 79, Pleads for Leavitt, 28, to Rescue Him From Tough Questions

President Donald Trump was briefly left hanging when he frantically called out for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to help him answer some difficult questions.

The president, 79, was speaking to the press in the Cabinet Room of the White House, seated alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for their lunch meeting, when he called on his 28-year-old top staffer for assistance.

The president had been claiming his administration had done a great job on affordability just one day after saying on camera he didn’t want to hear about affordability.

Despite Trump insisting prices are down, economic data suggest the cost of groceries during his administration has continued to climb. The president turned to his press secretary to help him argue his case.

President Donald Trump called on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to help him out while answering questions from the press during his meeting at the White House with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 7, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“In fact, I’d like to ask Karoline. I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Where is she?” the president said, looking around, but his press secretary was not in the room.

“Did she, uh oh, she deserted us. She deserted me,” he said with a nervous laugh. “Our great Karoline superstar deserted me.”

He then noted that she was actually right outside the room and said she would speak about why he didn’t want to talk about affordability.

“The reason I don’t want to talk about affordability is because everybody knows that it’s far less expensive under Trump than it was under sleepy Joe Biden, and the prices are way down,” the president declared.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking to reporters during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025 after Trump called on her for help. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

By then, Leavitt had made her way back into the room where Trump asked her to discuss the “fake” news’ fake question.

Leavitt argued Trump had inherited the “worst inflation crisis in modern American history.”

Trump calling on Leavitt to bail him out came after the president on Thursday night said, “I don’t want to hear about the affordability because right now we’re much less.”

While some costs have come down since inflation peaked in 2022, economic data show that many expenses, including grocery prices, have risen as Trump closes in on his first full year in office.

The Consumer Price Index showed food prices rose 0.3 percent from August to September, the most significant monthly increase from July to August in three years.

But that did not stop Leavitt from delivering her typical rapid-fire response.

“Affordability is what the American people elected this president to do, and he is doing it,” she insisted.

She fiercely argued that Trump has been working on affordability every day and accused the media of not wanting to cover it.

As she spoke, the president looked on. He has repeatedly praised Leavitt, the youngest person ever to hold her position, as a superstar while fixating on her “machine gun” lips.

“That’s what I’m talking about right now,” Trump said as Leavitt finished.

The president started attacking the media again when Orban also chimed in, interrupting Trump to ask if he could get Leavitt to work for him.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaned in and suggested during his meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt should come work for him after she helped answer a question for the president. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“Sure,” Trump said as those around him laughed. “Karoline, the prime minister would like for you to work for him in Hungary.”

Orban grinned as he jokingly urged her to “consider it.”