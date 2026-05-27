Trump, 79, Goes on Rambling Rant in Bizarre Morning Meltdown

President Donald Trump started his Wednesday morning with a truly bizarre post about the Texas Senate race.

He started his customary AM Truth Social post in a peculiar fashion, by being gracious. He congratulated his pick, scandal-prone Ken Paxton, for easily defeating the incumbent, John Cornyn, in a run-off election to decide the GOP’s man for the Texas Senate race against Democrat James Talarico.

Cornyn, the long-time congressman, even earned praise from Trump for “having had a truly great career.” He added that he looks forward to Texas Attorney General Paxton’s “common sense” approach.

Trump made a typo in his original post before deleting it and uploading a new version. Truth Social / Donald Trump

That was the end of the niceties. He slowly grew redder in the face as he turned his fire on “Alfred E. Neuman,” or Paxton’s general election opponent, James Talarico, to give him his correct name.

“His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen,” Trump raged, before diving into a string of ridiculous charges against Talarico.

“A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if your wanting to win an Election in Texas,” he said.

Paxton got Trump’s endorsement and romped to victory. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

The irony is thick, given that Trump pardoned more than 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters, and last month posted an image that appeared to compare himself to Christ.

The president made a typo, “your,” in the original post before deleting it and reuploading with the correct spelling.

Trump also swiped at a frequent target, Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. “Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats. I will do some nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken. Texas, this will be FUN! GOD BLESS AMERICA. President DJT.”

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D-TX) speaks at a campaign rally on March 2, 2026, in Houston, Texas. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

In a costly primary, full of personal barbs, donors spent over $8 million to help Paxton see off the more moderate Cornyn. The victory sets up a general election against Talarico, who has himself received record fundraising and gone viral with appearances on national television and podcasts.

Talarico’s campaign told Playbook that it raised $600,000 in just two hours after Paxton’s win.