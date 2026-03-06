Trump, 79, Posts Unhinged Bill Maher ‘Break-Up’ Meltdown

President Donald Trump abruptly veered into a peculiar social media divorce from Bill Maher while discussing his war in Iran.

Trump is no stranger to airing grievances online, but he is decidedly lagging in his take on a dinner with the comic. The president, 79, began his bizarre posting spree by weighing in on the escalating conflict with Iran. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Moments later, however, Trump’s attention shifted to Maher.

The president shared a HuffPost article titled “Trump Breaks Up With Bill Maher On Valentine’s Day” without adding any commentary. The story referenced a lengthy Truth Social post Trump wrote on Valentine’s Day—almost three weeks ago—about a dinner the two had at the White House last year.

Trump shares "break up" post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

In that earlier post, Trump recounted Maher visiting the Oval Office and described the encounter in unflattering terms.

“Sometimes in life you waste time!” Trump wrote. “T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed. He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.’”

Trump continued: “He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing!”

The president then posted several additional articles referencing the same episode. One was a Deadline piece titled “Donald Trump Rages At Bill Maher, Says ‘It Was A Total Waste Of Time For Me To Have This Jerk At The White House.’”

Bill Maher at the Emmy Awards with Trump in 2004. Getty Images

Another came from Vanity Fair with the headline: “Trump Slams Bill Maher as a ‘Highly Overrated Lightweight’ and Calls Their White House Dinner a ‘Complete Waste of Time’: ‘He Is No Different Than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert.’”

Trump went on to share five more articles from other outlets about the same dinner, bringing the total to eight posts focused on the Maher episode.

After the series of media links, Trump returned to other matters of state. He praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writing that the administration was relocating Americans from parts of the Middle East.

“We are moving thousands of people out of various Countries throughout the Middle East. It is being done quietly, but seamlessly,” Trump wrote. “The State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, is doing a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Real Time host used his HBO platform last month to respond to the president’s Truth Social rant. He said, “Now it’s our job” to figure out which things the president says are jokes and which are “part of his sometimes bats--t agenda.”

Maher leaned in, telling viewers the outburst likely stems from the fact that he has never let up in his criticism of Trump.

Days later, Maher seemed to be trying to regain the president’s favor by taking shots at Democrats and their behavior at Trump’s State of the Union address.