Trump, 79, Rants About ‘OBLITERATION’ of SCOTUS in Morning Meltdown

President Donald Trump unleashed an early Friday rant where he claimed Democrats were looking to obliterate the Supreme Court in a bizarre social media post.

It’s the latest unsubstantiated ramble by the president, 79, as he faces growing disapproval from voters and the looming threat of a blue wave in next year’s midterms.

“The Democrats number one policy push is the complete and total OBLITERATION of our great United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “They will do this on their very first day in office, through the simple Termination of the Filibuster, SHOULD THEY WIN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS.”

President Donald Trump, pictured participates in the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House Ellipse on Dec. 4, posted a bizarre post accusing Democrats of wanting to obliterate the Supreme Court.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Republicans themselves nuke the filibuster before Democrats could take control of the Senate, but GOP lawmakers have held fast.

Republican senators who’ve pushed back on Trump’s pressure have pointed out that should the GOP remove the rule requiring 60 votes to pass legislation, it could come back to haunt them if Democrats do succeed in securing the majority in the future.

“The Radical Left Democrats are looking at 21 Justices, with immediate ascension,” Trump wrote, despite zero evidence.

“This would be terrible for our Country. Fear not, however, Republicans will not let it, or any of their other catastrophic policies, happen,” the president continued. “Our Country is now in very good hands.”

Democrats have been deeply critical of the conservative Supreme Court, and some progressives have called for expanding the court for years, but efforts have not moved forward, given that some Democrats are deeply hesitant.

It has not stopped Trump’s fear-mongering on the issue.

His post on Friday came after the Supreme Court handed the president a victory the day before by letting Texas use Republican-drawn congressional maps for the upcoming election.

Democrats blasted the country’s highest court for the decision and accused the court of being a rubber-stamp for Trump’s attempt to maintain power.

The decision not only greenlit Texas’s attempt to put Republicans in a better position to retain control of the House next year, it also paves the way for other GOP-controlled states to move forward with mid-decade gerrymandering to help the party.