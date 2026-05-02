Trump, 79, Reveals What Melania Really Thinks of His Dance Moves

Donald Trump says there is one critic of his “dance” routine he just can not win over: his own wife.

The 79-year-old president admitted Friday that First Lady Melania Trump despises his dancing, which consists of pumping fists while wobbling back and forth.

“She says it’s so unpresidential,” Trump told a crowd in The Villages, Florida. “And she hates when I dance.”

Trump said Melania is not a fan of his song choice, either, referring to Y.M.C.A. by the Village People as “the gay national anthem.”

The president closed out an event at The Villages Charter School in Florida with his signature 'Trump dance.' Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“You know, she hates it,” Trump added. “We love that song.”

Y.M.C.A songwriter Victor Willis has objected to Trump’s use of the song, but that did not stop the president from using it throughout his 2024 campaign. He has even claimed credit for keeping the ‘70s song popular well into the 21st century.

The hit debuted on the group’s album Cruisin’ and climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979. Long before Trump adopted it as a campaign fixture, the track had already cemented its status as a global disco classic—and in 2020, the Library of Congress added it to the National Recording Registry, recognizing it as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Friday was not the first time Trump has made mention of Melania’s dislike of the song.

Trump said in January that Melania is “a very classy person” who believes his moves did not match the office.

“My wife hates when I do this… she said, ‘It’s so unpresidential,’” he said. “She actually said, ‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?’”

Trump said he fired back with a blunt response: “But I did become president.”