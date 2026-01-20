Trump, 79, Sparks Alarm After Getting Lost in ‘Picture Book’

President Donald Trump sparked alarm on Tuesday after he rambled through a “picture book” of his perceived accomplishments from his first year back in office.

Trump, 79, meandered off topic frequently during a marathon news conference, repeatedly reminding reporters that María Corina Machado essentially gifted him her Nobel Peace Prize, that he has “done more” for NATO than anyone, and even reminisced on childhood memories.

“This Trump press conference is a complete disaster,” wrote the left-wing influencer Harry Sisson. “He’s rambling incoherently and flipping through a picture book of ‘accomplishments’ in front of the press. He’s clearly unwell. It’s getting really bad.”

President Donald Trump rambled for over an hour before he took questions from the press. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump rambled for over an hour before he finally took questions from a room full of reporters clamoring to know more about his plans to seize Greenland against the wishes of its people, of Denmark, and other top U.S. allies in Europe.

Sisson, and countless other critics, said Trump was speaking “incoherently.” He reiterated a growing push from progressives for the 25th Amendment to be invoked—on the basis that Trump is mentally incapable of executing the duties of the presidency—that would remove him from power.

“Trump has been speaking for over 50 minutes now, and he hasn’t taken a single question at what is supposed to be a press conference,” Sisson wrote. “He’s been rambling incoherently nonstop. 25th Amendment now.”

Sisson’s feelings were shared widely on social media. Progressive YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella also called for the amendment to be invoked.

“This Trump briefing is f--king insane,” he wrote. “25th Amendment now.”

Democratic lawmakers, including Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, have also said they wish to see the 25th invoked. However, doing so would require Trump’s own Cabinet, which is filled with sycophants, or Congress, which Republicans control, to act against the president.

Trump’s news conference on Tuesday was off-the-rails even by his lofty standards.

The president became distracted by printouts, featuring mugshots of migrants arrested by ICE, and later tossed a book of his “accomplishments” on the ground. He bragged that the father of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead by an ICE agent this month, was a “fan” of his. He said he considered renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of Trump,” and left open the possibility that he might still ditch the name Gulf of America to name the body of water after him someday.

Trump even reminisced on the time his mother told him he could grow up to be an MLB player—before immediately pivoting to explain what a mental institution is.

“I was quite the baseball player, you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

Donald Trump and his parents, Mary Anne MacLeod and Fred Trump, in 1995. MacLeod died in 2000, aged 88, and Fred Trump died in 1999, aged 93. David Allen/Getty Images

Trump claimed that his mother, Mary Anne Trump, told him as a kid, “Son, you could be a professional baseball player.”

Trump continued, “I said, ‘Thanks, mom. Why are those bars on the windows?’ Big building, big, powerful building that loomed over the park, actually. She said, ‘Well, people that are very sick are in that building. The big, powerful building that loomed over the park. Actually, she said, ‘Well, people that are very sick are in that building.”

The president’s ramble continued, “I said, boy, I used to always look at that building, and I’d see this big building, big, tall building, it loomed over the park, was sort of now that I think it was pretty unfriendly side, but I’ll never forget.

“I don’t know if it’s still there, because they got rid of most of them. You know, they, the Democrats in New York, they took them down, and the people live on the streets. Now, that’s why you have a lot of the people in California and other places. They live in the streets. They took the mental institutions down. They’re expensive.”

The comedian Rory Bremner was among many who could not believe what they were watching.