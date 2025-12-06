Politics

Suck-Up Golf Buddy Gets Trump, 79, to Pardon His Client

FORE!!!

The president trusted a golfing buddy over his own Justice Department.

Adam Downer
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, in Turnberry on the south west coast of Scotland on July 27, 2025, during the third day of his visit to the country, since his second tenure as President began. Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet later on July 27, in a decisive push to resolve a months-long transatlantic trade standoff with the US leader putting the chances of a deal at one in two. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Eighteen holes were all it took for President Trump to break with his Justice Department’s pursuit of fair prices for live event ticket purchasers.

Former prosecutor and GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, after playing a round of golf with Trump on November 16, brought up a client of his that he claimed was being unfairly treated, according to sources of The Wall Street Journal.

Three weeks after that round of golf at Mar-a-Lago, Trump, 79, granted a pardon to Gowdy’s client, entertainment businessman Tim Leiweke.

The pardon, issued on Thursday, stomps on the Justice Department’s “airtight” case against Leiweke, 68, for allegedly rigging the bid for a $375 million basketball arena built for the University of Texas in 2018. It also hampers a separate civil case the Justice Department was pursuing to improve competition and pricing in the concert and sporting event industries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) attends former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, took the stand again today to finish his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen is the prosecution's final witness in the trial and are expected to rest their case this week. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Trey Gowdy pushed Trump to consider helping him in Tim Leiweke's case during their round of golf. Trump went above and beyond, issuing a full pardon to Leiweke. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Leiweke is accused of promising business to a company co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in exchange for the company’s agreement not to bid for the arena rights. Live Nation CEO Irving Azoff, who co-founded the sports and live-event company Oak View Group with Leiweke, acted as an intermediary for the rival firm.

The Justice Department granted Azoff immunity in the Texas arena case and made Leiweke the sole defendant in an effort to secure a conviction.

During his day on the Mar-a-Lago links, Gowdy, who boasts a 3.4 handicap, told Trump that Leiweke was being mistreated in the case. Gowdy tried to get Trump to pressure the DOJ into granting Leiweke a nonprosecution deal, like it had granted Azoff.

The president considered the case over the following weeks and, on Thursday, pardoned Leiweke in full.

AUSTIN, TX - DECEMBER 03: Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the new University of Texas event facility, the "Moody Center" on December 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Tim Leiweke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the UT basketball arena at the center of his case. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Gowdy told the Journal he never sought a pardon, saying, “I am extremely grateful that the president allowed me to raise that issue with him, and he is the president, and whatever decision was made after that, he was elected to make, I was not.”

The White House told the publication, “President Trump is the final decider on any pardon or commutation and is exercising his constitutional authority to issue them as he deems necessary.”

The White House promised to combat price gouging in a March 2025 executive order. However, the order targeted scalpers, and not price-gouging corporations.

In 2024, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit accusing Live Nation and Ticketmaster of using their power to crush competition and drive up ticket prices. The case is the DOJ’s sole effort to improve competition and pricing in the concert and sports industries. The DOJ planned to use Leiweke’s indictment to pressure him into testifying in the antitrust case.

The pardon removes that pressure on Leiweke, and he signaled he will decline to cooperate with the Justice Department now that he’s off the hook, at least until a judge approves the dismissal of the case against him.

Live Nation has denied the Justice Department’s allegation that it is responsible for high ticket prices, saying it doesn’t have a monopoly and that artists and teams set ticket prices.

This wasn’t Gowdy’s first round of golf with the president. in August, Gowdy appeared on Fox News and gushed about the president’s game, saying he “hit every fairway” and cranked out impressive drives.

Adam Downer

Adam Downer

Breaking News Reporter

adam.downer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now