Trump, 79, Touts Healthcare as He Desperately Covers Bruises

President Donald Trump kept his frequently bruised hand carefully out of view as he unveiled his long-awaited healthcare proposal on Thursday.

Trump, 79, announced what he has dubbed the “Great Healthcare Plan” from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office in a pre-recorded video posted by the White House.

The aging president cupped his right hand with his left for the entire length of the five-minute address, in which he claimed that he would “make healthcare affordable again” by “doing things that nobody’s ever been able to do.”

President Donald Trump, 79, has gotten into the habit of using his sometimes-bruised left hand to cover his more frequently bruised right hand. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump said earlier this month that his hands bruise easily due to the unusually large dose of aspirin he takes to thin his blood. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

Trump, under pressure to tackle one of Republicans’ biggest vulnerabilities ahead of the midterms, said his proposal is aimed at lowering drug prices and insurance premiums.

Part of the president’s plan, which is light on specifics, would have the federal government send money directly to Americans to purchase their own health care.

Trump’s announcement comes after 17 House GOP rebels joined Democrats in voting for a three-year extension of Obamacare subsidies last week, setting up a showdown in the Senate.

The elderly commander-in-chief, who receives medical care from doctors in the White House Medical Unit, has had a recurring bruise on his right hand for months.

Trump wore bandages on the back of his hand during a December meeting of his cabinet in which he struggled to keep his eyes open. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When reached for comment on the bruise, the White House provided the Daily Beast with a statement from Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” Leavitt said. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

But Leavitt’s often-used handshake defense lost some credibility in December, when Trump’s left hand began showing discoloration as well.

Along with the recurring bruise on his right hand, the president's left hand appeared discolored on Christmas Eve. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a New Year’s Day interview about his medical treatments, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the large daily dose of aspirin he takes to thin his blood causes his hands to bruise easily.

His doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella said Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day—a much larger dose than the usual 81 milligrams—for “cardiac prevention.”

“They’d rather have me take the smaller one,” he said. “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”

Trump also admitted to wearing medical compression socks to help with swelling in his ankles, but said he stopped because “I didn’t like them.”

He was diagnosed in July with “chronic venous insufficiency,” a common ailment in older people that makes it more difficult for the blood to travel to the heart from the legs.

Along with Trump’s bruises and cankles, his mysterious MRI, twice-in-a-year “annual” medical checkups, and his frequent mental flubs have raised concerns about the health of the oldest person to ever be inaugurated president.

President Donald Trump closes his eyes during an event on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images