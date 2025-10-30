Trump, 79, Has Total Meltdown Over Having to Work ‘Really Hard’

President Donald Trump moaned about his workload Thursday despite claiming to have secured “Trillions of Dollars” during his Asia trip.

The president, 79, posted on Truth Social after his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But it was not the “truly great meeting” that was on his mind; it was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Minority Leader back home.

“Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars, and Chuck Schumer said trip was ‘a total dud,’ even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous!!!” he said, appearing to deliver a veiled threat.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

His mini-meltdown came after Schumer slammed Trump’s Asia trip during remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“As we enter the 29th day of the government shutdown, where’s Donald Trump? Gallivanting in Asia, dancing in Malaysia,” the New York Democrat said, referencing footage that showed the president dancing as he arrived in the country. He was there to attend the ASEAN summit, where he signed a peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand, which have long been locked in a border dispute.

“He’s preparing now to meet with President Xi of China to strike a trade deal that will sell out the American people—giving away vital national security tools in exchange for little more than a photo op."

Schumer added: “President Trump is about to congratulate himself, patting himself hard on the back for cleaning up a mess that he created.”

Indeed, Trump went on his victory lap mere minutes after his post slamming Schumer. In a 400-word post packed with 35 adjectives, Trump hailed the success of the trip, particularly his whistle-stop one-and-a-half hour meeting with Xi.

“I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved,” he wrote.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, ahead of their bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He said Xi had authorized China to “begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products.”

There were agreements, too, on rare earth and other critical minerals, he crowed. This could extend to sizable oil and gas purchases. China also pledged to stymie the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., Trump said.

The post was unusually level-headed, and Trump took care to thank the leaders of the countries he had visited. But despite the length of the post, details of the apparent deals were scant.

Trump dances after delivering a speech in front of U.S. Navy personnel on board the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in Yokosuka, Japan on Tuesday. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

China, for its part, did not confirm any of what Trump said. The country’s commerce ministry did say China will suspend its “implementation of relevant export control measures” for a year.

The U.S. will suspend its measures against China’s maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding industries for a year in return, the ministry said, according to the BBC. China will also suspend its countermeasures against the U.S. for the same period.

Details are still emerging, and no actual trade deal was signed. That could happen “pretty soon,” according to Trump. He also said he would visit China in April.