Trump, 80, Begs Dem Nemesis to Call Him in Midnight Rant

President Donald Trump is begging one of his top Democratic Party nemeses to give him a call about gun violence.

The plea landed in a Monday night Truth Social post after a bloody Juneteenth weekend in Chicago, where police counted no fewer than seven dead and 38 wounded. The toll included a Friday drive-by in the Princeton Park area, where two gunmen shot from a moving car and struck more than a dozen people.

Trump, 80, put the count at 39 hurt and four killed in his post, and vowed he could halt the carnage “FAST and Permanently.” He demanded the governor “CALL ME!” It marked his second jab at the governor in 48 hours, after a Sunday post asked why Pritzker wasn’t reaching out for help.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Lots of killing going on in Chicago,” Trump wrote in his earlier message. “Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help? I could make Chicago a safe city in ONE MONTH. In ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!”

Pritzker, 61, told journalists at a press conference Monday that he had no plans to contact Trump. “This is the president that thought that he could hire an unqualified company to paint the Reflecting Pool, and then thought that it would just be free of algae,” the governor said of Trump’s refurbishing efforts at the D.C. landmark, which have turned its waters bright green.

Pritzker appears to have zero appetite for a heart-to-heart with the president. Chicago Tribune/TNS

“This is the same president that did not know that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed, shuttered essentially, by Iran if he went to war with Iran,” Pritzker went on, in a jab at the president’s war with Tehran and the levels to which U.S. gas prices have soared as a result.

“I don’t think that we should be listening to this president about promises that he makes or that he has any idea how to protect us in the state of Illinois,” he added.

Pritzker has already spent the months since Trump retook the White House swatting away the president’s bids to send troops into his state. He has also repeatedly suggested Trump is in cognitive decline, telling Politico in May that “I think the man has dementia.”

The bad blood runs deep. The two billionaires have clashed over immigration raids, National Guard orders and even a scheme to block invasive carp from Lake Michigan, while Trump and his aides have mocked the governor’s weight and branded him a “slob.”