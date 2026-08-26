Confused Trump, 80, Boosts MAGA’s Dire Warning for His Own Party

President Donald Trump appeared to admit the Republican Party is in for a disastrous midterm election cycle this year.

Trump, 80, fired off dozens of posts Thursday afternoon, including two posts that were reposts of each other of a scathing assessment of the GOP ahead of the midterm elections. The president twice posted a lengthy rant from the online MAGA influencer, Matt Van Swol, who assessed that the GOP is “f---ing up right now.”

Trump went on a 46-post Truth Social rant. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“I don’t think the GOP fully grasp how badly they are f---ing up right now. I’m talking to people who normally have ZERO interest in politics who are legitimately pissed off. They are not seeing the major reform they thought would happen and are REALLY MAD about it,” Van Swol said in the post Trump twice reposted.

“I’m very worried the GOP is sleepwalking toward a midterm reckoning they don’t see coming,” he added. “People are pissed off that they voted Trump into office and then the GOP continues to slow-walk every reform people want.”

“People are waking up and they aren’t happy about it. People believed they were voting for the Trump agenda. and instead, many feel like they’re getting the same old Washington,” he admitted.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Van Swol appeared pleased that Trump reposted his critics, writing online, “Oh my gosh!!!! I just got reposted by President Trump.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Last week, Van Swol was delighted that he was invited to what he said was his first Trump rally. The president’s rallies are open to the public.

@mattvanswol/X

After reposting Van Swol’s blistering critique, Trump then posted several posts that listed what he seems to view as his accomplishments while in office.

One of these posts, which was broken into three parts, was a list of so-called accomplishments compiled by the White House earlier this year in February. These include “pardon[ing] Christians and pro-life activists” and appointing JD Vance to restore “truth and sanity” in American history,

He also made several posts highlighting some of his apparent accomplishments in a list that was compiled by an anonymous Republican social media user. These included “Stock market record highs,” “ DEI eliminated across military and federal agencies,” and withdrawing from the World Health Organization. The post also listed “John Bolton arrested and pleaded. James Comey arrested. John Brennan under investigation,” as accomplishments.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president’s repost comes as Republicans are expected to be a disaster in this year’s midterm elections.

Trump’s approval rating stands at just 33 percent, a historic low of his presidency.

Republican lawmakers have been sounding the alarm about the forthcoming catastrophe facing them come November, as they have been urging the Trump White House to get back on track to recognize the growing pain among voters.