Trump, 80, Botches National Anthem on World Stage

President Donald Trump, 80, has once again botched national anthem etiquette at a critical moment.

Trump made his faux pas during the official welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday morning. The ceremony featured military honors and the playing of both the American and Chinese national anthems.

When “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to be played, Trump immediately saluted the flag.

President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

His wife Melania as well as members of his Cabinet including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can all be seen putting their hands over their hearts, as is customary.

The U.S. Flag Code calls for placing the right hand over the heart during the national anthem.

A federal statute, 36 U.S. Code § 301, specifies that during a rendition of the national anthem when the flag is displayed, “individuals in uniform should give the military salute at the first note of the anthem and maintain that position until the last note.”

“Members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute in the manner provided for individuals in uniform,” the code states.

Trump's administration all put their hands on their hearts. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”

Trump famously avoided being drafted five times during the Vietnam War, with four education deferments and one medical deferment for claimed bone spurs in 1968.

There is some debate, however, whether as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the president holds a unique position bridging civilian and military authority—although many veterans disagree.

Former President Ronald Reagan began the modern tradition of the commander-in-chief returning or rendering military salutes while in civilian attire.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Another salute, this time gloved. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump made the exact same move on Wednesday when the Chinese leader landed at Joint Base Andrews.

While he raised his hand, Trump visibly recoiled at the screeching noise of the B-1 bombers performing a military show over his head, and could be seen wincing.

The communist leader’s visit has come as Trump’s media ban has seen media outlets barred from attending the expensive events the U.S. president has staged.

On Thursday, he moaned that CNN had not documented the arrival of the Chinese leader at the White House.

“The event was magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to `TRUMP,’ they refused to be there,” he wrote on Truth Social. “That’s why they have such poor Ratings.”

Calling Trump’s post “really astounding,” CNN reporter Kristen Holmes pointed out her fellow White House correspondent Betsy Klein “was still standing on a corner, without her press pass, having tried to get in multiple times after 9 a.m” ahead of Trump’s 10 a.m. event.

Trump has previously gone against national anthem etiquette during an appearance at the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in June.