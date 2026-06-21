Trump, 80, Busted Fawning Over MAGA It-Girl

A truly bizarre post from the president led some online sleuths to believe that Donald Trump is thirsting over a “rising GOP star.”

Trump posted a picture of a woman on Truth Social, writing, “Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The woman in the image is neither of the president’s two actual daughters, Ivanka, 44, nor Tiffany, 32, but appears to be Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire grocery titan and Trump ally John Catsimatidis.

Many online determined that the image was taken of Margo at Camp David at some time during the Clinton administration, as the state seal of Arkansas, Clinton’s home state, is seen in the image.

The couple’s daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, is the chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party, and Trump appears to have played a role in one of the most monumental moments of her life.

Andrea Catsimatidis is a longtime New York political operative. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Andrea Catsimatidis was briefly married to former President Richard Nixon’s grandson, Christopher Cox Nixon, at a lavish New York City wedding in 2011. Trump reportedly told the couple that he was the one to convince John to pay for the expensive affair.

Andrea Catsimatidis and her ex Christopher Nixon Cox at their wedding at The Waldorf-Astoria in 2011. James Devaney/WireImage

The couple met when Andrea was a 17-year-old high school senior just “five days shy of her 18th birthday,” according to their marriage announcement in The New York Times. They have an 11-year age gap.

Over 700 people attended the wedding, including high-profile New York names, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton. Other politicians, including Henry Kissinger, attended.

“We had so many people to celebrate with us….It was a beautiful, bipartisan wedding—everyone had an amazing time,” she told New York Magazine.

The marriage didn’t last, however, as the couple filed for divorce just three years later in 2014.

Trump apparently convinced John Catsimatidis to pay for the wedding. Marc Stamas/WireImage

Still, it remains unclear why the president would post a decades-old photo of the Catsimatidis family matriarch to reference a “great daughter.” The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s repeated requests for clarity on the post.

Andrea frequently posts pictures of herself advocating for MAGA causes. She has posted several images of herself and Trump, as well as bikini pictures, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

@ajcats/Instagram

She also became a notorious election denier, echoing Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. At the time, she put out messages on social media saying, “Is Joe Biden planning a coup by trying to create his own parallel government?” and “Corporate America helped rig the election.”

She also amplified unfounded claims that it was actually left-wing agitators who stormed the Capitol on the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, not Trump’s supporters. Catsimatidis posted retweets claiming that “antifa” and others infiltrated the MAGA crowd.